Assam Rifles under Meri LiFE programme organizes cycle rally in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: In an exciting initiative to foster community engagement and promote a healthy lifestyle, Assam Rifles under the Meri LiFE programme organized an adventurous activity with locals, featuring a bicycle rally on Tuesday. The event was held in Lokra Garrison, covering a scenic route through Sonaipam and Charidwar, before returning to Lokra. With a total strength of 63 participants, comprising 27 unit personnel and 36 locals, this collaborative event highlighted the spirit of unity and the importance of physical fitness. The 10 km bicycle rally aimed to encourage environmental sustainability by promoting cycling as a green mode of transportation. The Meri LiFE programme, under which this event was organized, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through various community-centric activities. The event concluded with a brief ceremony where participants shared their experiences and received certificates of participation.

Also Read: Assam :Cyclone ‘Remal’ affects normal life in Dima Hasao

Also watch: