Assam: Felicitation ceremony held at Debraj Roy College,Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: A special felicitation ceremony was held recently at the auditorium of Debraj Roy College. Additional Commissioner of Golaghat district and Inspector of Schools Papori Das delivered the welcome address. After this, Golaghat District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen gave a valuable speech addressed to the meritorious students and teachers. He mentioned in the context of his speech that this year the government schools in Golaghat district have achieved very good results. Students should always try to set a goal at an early age and get admission in advanced educational institutions. After this he spoke about health awareness and instructed to keep a sugar board in the schools and he officially released the list.

He elaborated on how harmful a cold drink is that contains too much sugar and asked all students and teachers to be aware of it. At the felicitation function, 15 top students who secured the highest marks among government schools in Golaghat district were felicitated. Six teachers were also awarded the best teacher award. On the other hand, Kamargaon Higher Secondary School and tea garden dominated areas were specially felicitated for achieving good results in Special Quality. Heads of 22 schools which got 100 percent results in Golaghat district were also felicitated. The meeting was attended by Debraj Roy College Principal Jayanta Barukial and Vice Principal Gayatri Sharma Tamuli.

