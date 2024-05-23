Assam: Border magistrate-level meeting held at Merapani 142Nd Battalion CRPF office

GOLAGHAT : The border magistrate-level meeting was held at the Office of the Merapani 142Nd Battalion CRPF recently. The meeting discussed various issues related to development, cleanliness, functioning of water supply scheme, security aspects of the border area etc. The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Bhandari), Major of Assam Rifles, Border Magistrate of Merapani and Bhandari of Nagalanf, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bhandari), Commander of 142 Battalion CRPF, Block Development Officer of Gomariguri Development Block and Police Officers of Bhandari of Nagaland and Merapani of Assam.

