Assam: ‘Missing girl’ brought back to Tezpur from Delhi after 11 years

Tezpur: In 2013, Pranami Bhangara, wife of Suku Bhangra from Napambosti, reported to Bebejia outpost under Tezpur Police Station that her daughter, Archita Bhangra was missing. The incident occurred in March 2013, and no written complaint was lodged at that time. The girl was 17 years old. The local Adivasi Students Union took up the matter, and on November 26, 2019, a case was registered as Tezpur Police Station case no. 2309/19 under section 371 IPC. However, the girl remained missing.

Police officials said that in March this year, the investigation was revived. After 11 years, with the help of the Cyber Cell, Sonitpur and IC Bebejia the missing girl was traced to Delhi. She had been working as a maid in a household in Delhi. The house owners were contacted, and on May 10, she was brought back and reunited with her family. The girl revealed that she had gone to Delhi with three friends in search of work and was placed as a house help through an agency. She had been using an Aircel connection, which was later discontinued, and her mobile phone also got damaged, causing her to lose touch with her family and friends. Eventually, Sonitpur police found her. Her family expressed their gratitude to the police for bringing her back from Delhi.

