Assam: Flood situation alarming in Barak Valley

Silchar : In an alarming turn, water level of the Barak river had touched the danger mark of 19.83 metres at Annapurna Ghat point on Wednesday noon. During the nightmarish 2022 flood in Silchar the highest water level recorded at Annapurna Ghat was 21.59 metres on June 31.

The entire Barak Valley had been experiencing heavy shower for last three days. From last night the water level at Annapurna Ghat was at 16.40 metres. But the heavy pouring in the entire night resulted in sudden rise of water level which was increasing at a rate of 1.5 metres every hour on average. Meanwhile the tributaries like Singla, Longai, Jatinga, Dhaleswari and Mathura had also been overflowing. Turbulent water had washed away dykes in several areas of Karimganj.

Also Read: Assam: NCC’s combined annual training camp conducted in Nalbari

Also watch: