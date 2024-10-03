Assam: Green Brigades take pledge to restore green cover in Bodoland, Celebrates Gandhi's 155th Birth Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the world, the 155th birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated as the International Day of Non-violence in front of BTC Secretariat under the aegis of government of BTR on Wednesday where Green Brigades under Green Bodoland Mission (GBM) pledged to restore the green cover of Bodoland by massive plantation programmes. The ceremony saw Assam Minister for Handloom and Textiles and Guardian Minister of Kokrajhar U G Brahma, along with BTC chief Pramod Boro and other dignitaries, paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, remembering his profound contributions to the nation.

In his speech, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s message of harmony, peace and tolerance stands as a beacon of hope and wisdom, particularly for Bodoland, which has transformed from a history of violence to a present marked by brotherhood and development.” He said, despite the violence and disturbances that shook the region decades ago, the people of Bodoland now live in peace and unity, creating a foundation for sustained growth.

Boro said human beings want peace and thus the world celebrates the day of non-violence on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. “We must give up hatred and violence from our hearts. We witnessed violence and clashes during arms struggle in our region but we have seen total peace in the region after the BTR Peace Accord and witnessed the smiling faces today because weak people take the path of violence but they never champion and so we must take non-violence in our heart,” he said adding that they were giving emphasize on the development in every sector and launched Bodoland Happiness Mission so that violence never returns in the region. He also said cleanliness was utmost important in life and to make cleanliness in the governance system, complaint boxes have been distributed to the Circle Officers of BTC to collect the public complaint in their respective offices. He further said the boxes would be opened in every 15 days to collect the public complaints for necessary addresses which according to him is a part of transparency and good governance.

During his address, Cabinet Minister U G Brahma highlighted the lasting impact of Gandhi’s ideals on society, emphasizing non-violence, humanism, and their role in shaping social change. He also underscored the importance of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” initiative of the Assam Government, calling on the people of Bodoland to take a collective pledge for peace and development.

