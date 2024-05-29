Assam: Lakhimpur district administration issues advisory in view of cyclonic storm ‘Remal’

LAKHIMPUR: In view of time to time issuance of the National Bulletins regarding cyclonic storm ‘Remal’, which has developed over the east central Bay of Bengal, Lakhimpur district administration has initiated precautionary measures by taking the situation into consideration and for the interest of public safety and security. As ‘Remal’ moves northwards, it is expected to bring heavy winds and significant rainfall to entire Lakhimpur district on May 29 along with the State.

In this connection, Additional District Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, DDMA, Lakhimpur has issued an advisory for the safety and information of the public. The advisory issued on Tuesday appealed to the people of Lakhimpur not to stay outdoors or in open fields for agricultural activities to prevent casualty due to lightning, thunderstorm during heavy rainfall. The advisory also urged the public to avoid going to areas affected by deep water and flash floods, to refrain from operating and travelling by hand-boat, machine-boat during the said period.

The advisory further asked the people to immediately inform about any damaged power line or electrical pole to the Electricity Department, APDCL authorities and to follow the weather forecast warnings. “For any emergency, people can contact District Control Room (DEOC), Lakhimpur on 03752- 245761 and 1077”, the advisory added.

