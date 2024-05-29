Assam: Tributes paid to Iswar Prasanna Hazarika in Lakhimpur District

LAKHIMPUR: Glowing tributes were paid to Iswar Prasanna Hazarika in his hometown North Lakhimpur in a two-day programme. On Monday, memorial service was held in Biyali, an elderly care-cum-dementia care centre founded by late Hazarika. The memorial service began with lighting of traditional lamp by noted Geeta exponent Purandar Baruah. This was followed by recitation of Vedic Slokas by Vinay Baruah, a veteran singer. Prayers were recited by a group of women inmates of Maitree Ashram, Lilabari, a Sarvadoya Ashram founded by Acharya Vinoba Bhave. A Borgeet was performed by Chandrama Tamuli Phukan Saikia.

A memorial plaque was presented by the Biyali members to the family members of late I.P. Hazarika on that occasion. Biswa Baruah, ex-president of Axam Xahitya Xabha (in-charge) and a classmate of late Hazarika delivered a speech reminiscing later’s school days in North Lakhimpur and his voluntary services to earthquake victims of 1950.

The brilliant academic career of late IP Hazarika was also highlighted in his speech by retired Principal Padma Sarma Baruah.

Gautam Hazarika, youngest son of late IP Hazarika, who stays in Singapore attended the memorial service and extended his gratitude for everyone attending the function. Earlier on Sunday evening, a civic memorial ceremony for Iswar Prasanna Hazarika was held at the Clock Tower of North Lakhimpur. Ceremonial lamps were lighted and floral tributes were paid in front of the portrait of late Hazarika which was led by the chairperson of North Lakhimpur Municipal Board.

