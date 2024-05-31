Assam: STIHUB-CITK advances sustainable agriculture with comprehensive farming training programme

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant move towards promoting sustainable agriculture, the Science Technology and Innovation Hub (STIHUB) at Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (STIHUB- CITK) team, under the auspices of its DST, GoI sponsored project, successfully conducted a four-day training programme on comprehensive farming. The event held in Simbargaon VCDC, received an overwhelming response from the local farmers, who praised the initiative and provided very positive feedback.

Led by Dr. Pranav K. Singh, the STIHUB team collaborated with notable resource persons from various esteemed organizations, including KVK, Kokrajhar, the District Agriculture department, and APART. Distinguished speakers such as Utpal Das, SDAO, Dr. Sunil Paul, Head of KVK, Rishi Kumar Mashahary, SDAO (FTS) KVK, Anjali Basumatary, ADO of Soil, Daisy Basumatary from APART, and Anand Basumatary, a Food Processing Consultant, covered a range of crucial topics. These included soil management, seed selection, government schemes, market linkages, food processing, and disease detection and prevention, providing farmers with a comprehensive toolkit for sustainable, natural and organic farming practices.

The training concluded with a valedictory session graced by chief guest Dr. Sangrang Brahma, OSD to CEM BTR, who assured the farmers of continued support from the government. In his speech, Dr. Pranav Singh, the Principal Investigator, expressed his gratitude towards all the intellectuals, farmers, and the ABSU team of Simbargaon VCDC for their participation and support.

Dr. Singh extended his thanks to his Co-PIs, Dolly Bhasin, Dr. Anuck Islary, Dr. Kaushik Chand, and Dr. Abhijit, for their invaluable contributions. He also offered special thanks to his dedicated team members Sweety, Shivam, Jaya, Manisha, Anjali, Jagadish, and Rindao, whose tireless efforts were instrumental in the success of the programme. Additionally, he acknowledged the support of the college administration, the Government of BTR, the Assam Government, and the DST, GoI. This initiative marks a significant step forward in empowering farmers with the knowledge and tools needed for sustainable agriculture, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for the agricultural community in the region.

