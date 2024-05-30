Assam: National Institute of Personnel Management mourns demise of B P Bakshi

Dibrugarh : National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) mourns the demise of B P Bakshi, founder member & Advisor of NIPM, Assam Chapter and Chairman, Assam Productivity Council. A stalwart of Productivity movement in the state, BP Bakshi passed away at a hospital in Tinsukia on Wednesday morning. He was ailing for some time.

Born in West Pakistan, his family migrated to India in 1947 when he was 9 years old. His early education was in Ambala, Haryana. He did his Masters in HR Management from XLRI Jamshedpur and then earned Advanced PG Diploma in HR Management from Netherlands under Nuffic Fellowship programme. Late Bakshi joined Steelsworth Ltd., Tinsukia as the Deputy Head on persuasion of late R.N. Singh, the then MD of Steelsworth Ltd. whom he met at Netherlands. Bakshi rose to the position of MD of Steelsworth and led the company to be an internationally renowned Tea Machinery manufacturer till 1995-96. He led the Productivity movement in Assam through Assam Productivity Council, contributed for the cause of industrialization of Assam through All India Manufacturing Organization and also contributed to the Society through the Lions Club and many other educational as well as social institutions. He was a philanthropic gentleman of highest order.

Late BP Bakshi, who was a pioneer in HR & Industrial Development in the country was felicitated with the NIPM Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifetime contribution and outstanding services to the growth and prosperity of the NIPM, Assam Chapter and the society as a whole. NIPM president, Assam Chapter, Jayanta Baruah on behalf of NIPM offered his heartfelt tribute to the departed soul and deepest condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones.

