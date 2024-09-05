Assam Rifles Plants 69,800 Saplings Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative, Promoting Environmental Conservation in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted a significant tree plantation drive with effect from January 1 to August 31, under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative launched by the Government of India. The plantation drive took place at various locations in Lokra over a period of eight months, wherein a total of 69,800 saplings were planted, stated a press release. This significant achievement reflects Assam Rifles’ dedication to environmental conservation and aligns with the broader national goal of increasing green cover across the country.

The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam programme is a tribute to motherhood, encouraging individuals and organizations to plant trees in the name of their mothers, thus nurturing both the environment and familial bonds. By participating in this campaign, Assam Rifles not only contributed to ecological preservation but also set an example for others to follow. The plantation drives also witnessed enthusiastic participation from local people, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in combating climate change and promoting a sustainable future.

