Assam: Vote counting training held at Sadiya SDO’s office

TINSUKIA: A vote counting training for 81 Sadiya Assembly segment under 12 Lakhimpur LS was held at Sadiya SDO’s office on Wednesday. A total of 86 officers including micro observers, counting supervisors, counting assistants, tabulation and other officers and employees appointed for the counting of votes were present. The counting will be held on June 4.

Additional District Commissioner and Acting Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manas Jyoti Nath, who was the chief guest at the training detailed the officers and employees on the counting of votes and asked them to be present at the counting room on June 4 at 6 am. He also said that there is a ban on bringing mobile phones at the counting centre. The training was conducted by Master Trainers Dilip Deka, Kamal Borahand Amar Jyoti Pegu.The training was conducted by Election Officer Pranjal Pran Saikia, Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Joy Deep Rajak, Assistant Commissioners Porchia Khanikar, Prithviraj Saikia, Ayezar Rahman of Public Relation Department and other officers and employees appointed in the counting exercise.

