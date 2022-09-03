Kamrup DC Signs MoU with Marico

AMINGAON, Sept 2: An interactive session of Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli with the representatives of Industry, Entrepreneurs and Exporters of Kamrup district was held at the Incubation Centre Auditorium of Guwahati Biotech Park in Amingaon on Friday.

The interactive session was organised by District Industries and Commerce Centre under the aegis of Kamrup District Administration to make the district more industry-friendly, creating a channel of communication with industry and also consolidating a solid Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) road map for the district.

At the beginning of the session Assistant Commissioner Kamrup, Shenab Sahin gave a detailed presentation regarding the need for more CSR initiatives to be taken by companies through partnership with the district administration over essential SDGs like health, education, women and child sectors etc. She said, "The pace of CSR investment has been disorganized for some reasons and we are hoping for an outcome oriented selection of CSR projects."

She highlighted the need for social uplift along with the gap in implementing Assam Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy- 2019. A separate presentation was also given by the Guwahati Biotech Park highlighting different activities being undertaken to enhance the start-up ecosystem in the park where state of the art facility labs are available along with ready-to-use real estate for development of business under BEZ policy of the Biotech Park.

Speaking in the session, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the representatives of different industries and encouraged them to express their views and problems faced by them. She said the meeting was organized to hear from the industry the problems faced by them and to look at systemic redressal of these grievances. She said that Assam can be made the go to destination for all Industrial investment with the active EODB measures being taken by Assam government. "It is important that industries that are established in the region invest in the health and the education of the locals and in in return they will get a more skilled set of employees in a holistic way," said Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli.

She also said that for active co-operation of the industrialists in the social sector, a district industry promotion and CSR cell will be established to have a one stop platform for airing grievances and tying up for a wholesome reach out to society. A collective approach towards social uplift along with industrial growth is very necessary, she added.

Goswami of Brahmaputra Industry Hub welcomed the first of its kind district initiative and highlighted the problem of water logging in the Industrial Park. Some industrialists raised the issue of load shedding acknowledging the overall improvement in the power situation, stated a press release.

