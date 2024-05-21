‘More force will be deployed to curb growing menace of crimes’: Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy on Monday said that they will increase the strength of police force in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) campus to curbed the growing menace of crimes. Addressing a press meet at SP office on Monday, Rakesh Reddy said, “We have a police outpost at AMCH but there was shortfall of police staff at the Borbari police outpost. We have decided to deploy additional forces to increase the strength of the police in AMCH campus to curb the growing criminal activities. Recently, three drug addicts who were involved in blood donation racket were arrested from the campus.”

“We have already held a meeting with the District Commissioner regarding the issue and decided to increase the strength of police force in AMCH. It has also been decided that the policemen will be engaged in civvies to curbed the growing crimes,” Reddy stated.

Recently, Dibrugarh police have busted an illegal commercial blood donation racket at the AMCH campus. The crackdown led to the arrest of three individuals who were reportedly involved in the illicit activities. The accused have been identified as Amrit Rajput, Pradip Das and Dasrath Das. According to police, the trio were engaging rickshaw pullers, migrant labourers, and even drug addicts to donate their blood in exchange for a small sum of money.

Also Read: Assam: 2nd Udyugpran Hemo Kumar Gogoi Memorial lecture held at Tinsukia College

Also Watch: