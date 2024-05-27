N.F. Railway: Ten new FOBs made operational to enhance passengers safety 2023

GUWAHATI: N.F. Railway is continuously enhancing passengers' safety, convenience and comfort by constructing more Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at locations within its zone as per requirement. In railways, FOBs are commonly constructed at certain locations as to bridge the gap between platforms at railway stations, to promote safety and convenience for passengers. It is the most commonly used path for safely change platform by passengers while boarding or de-boarding trains. FOBs are typically made of steel or concrete and can be either open or covered.

At N.F. Railway, there are 279 nos. of operational FOBs of various width and length located over five divisions of Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia. During the previous financial year of 2023-24, a total of 10 nos. of new FOBs were constructed at Rangiya and Katihar divisions of the zone. Under Rangiya division, Azara, Patiladaha, Sorbhog, Singra, Boko, Bamunigaon, Changsari, Chaygaon and Baihata stations came up with one FOB each. At Katihar division, Harishchandrapur railway station came up with one new FOB.

Railways are coming up with advance amenities at railway stations for its passengers, like lifts and escalators, FOBs, up-class waiting lounges etc. Under 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', 56 nos. of new FOBs will be constructed at certain selected stations of N. F. Railway to provide its passengers with better safety and amenities while availing a train journey, informed Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, in a press release.

