Street Plays Held at Barpeta Road to Create Awareness on Road Safety

Barpeta: A road safety camp was organised by Barpeta District Transport Corporation in Simlaguri and Amtola areas of Barpeta Road to create awareness about road safety on Wednesday (January 27).



The programme was organised with the theme "Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha". Speaking to the media, Himangshu Das, District Transport Officer (DTO) said that the department has charted out a month-long road safety programme to inform and educate people about road safety and its importance. Das said that street plays, processions, meetings would be organised to make the initiative a success. He also expressed confidence that the steps being taken would create the necessary awareness and the administration will be able to reduce the number of road accidents in Barpeta Road. Every year, over 1.50 lakhs of people are killed in road accidents in our country. This causes immense economic hardship and emotional trauma in their families. There is an urgent need to make our roads better and safer as the loss of lives and limbs cannot be accepted as the price of mobility.

There is a need for society at large to understand this problem and to come together and join hands to make road safety a social movement.

Every year "Road Safety Week" is observed throughout the country in order to highlight and reinforce the need for safe roads.

However, this year instead of "Road, Safety Week", a month-long campaign "National Road Safety Month" with the theme "Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha" is being observed from January 18 and will be continued till February 17, 2021.

To strengthen the safety of road users and to take proactive measures to save precious lives, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRT&H) has planned to engage with Schools, Colleges, National Youth Clubs, Drivers, Insurance Companies, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Celebrities, State Transport Departments, District Transport Authority, Consumer Groups, NHAI, IAHE, Automobile Associations, etc.





Also Read: 74th Cannes Film Festival 2021 to Take Place in July

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Police Recovers AK 47, AK 56, Live Ammo Dug in Forest