Symposium on sustainable livelihoods through trade and cultural tourism in Bodoland

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A one-day symposium on ‘Fostering Sustainable Livelihoods through Trade and Cultural Tourism’ was held at the Sujit Narzary Memorial Hall, Shantipur, in Chirang district highlighting the region’s potential for inclusive and sustainable development. The symposium was organized by the Centre for Women’s Studies, Bodoland University, with financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC), Shillong.

Angshuman Dey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), attended the programme as the chief guest. Speaking to reporters later, Dey expressed his pleasure at participating in the symposium, describing it as a valuable learning experience that offered insights into the local culture, people, and development aspirations of the region. He termed the theme of the symposium highly relevant in the context of emerging cooperation in trade and commerce between India and Bhutan, stating that such initiatives would significantly benefit local artisans and farmers.

Referring to Bhutan’s development of Gelephu as a Mindfulness City, Dey stressed the importance of involving local farmers and youth in the process of inclusive development, which he described as aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also emphasized the need for speedy implementation of development projects.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Prof BL Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, who, in his inaugural address, underscored the importance of integrating trade, indigenous knowledge systems, and cultural tourism to ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The symposium was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including BTC Executive Members Dhiraj Borgoyary and Paniram Brahma, and Dawa Penjor, Secretary General of the Bhutan–India Friendship Association (BIFA). Speakers highlighted the vast potential of cultural tourism in empowering local communities, particularly women, while preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage.

