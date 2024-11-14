ABVP Meghalaya Kicks Off 8th State Conference with Inaugural Ceremony

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Meghalaya, commenced its 8th State Conference with district-level meetings on November 12, followed by an official inaugural ceremony on November 13 at the U So. So. Tham Auditorium. This gathering brought together over 500 delegates and notable dignitaries, celebrating the organization’s commitment to fostering youth leadership and cultural heritage.

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Reflecting on his longstanding association with ABVP, he shared, “What I am today is all because of ABVP. I have been a part of this organization since my youth days.” The Governor praised ABVP’s impactful contributions to educational institutions in Meghalaya and across India, emphasizing his commitment to the state’s progress, particularly for its youth and students.

Cabinet Minister AL Hek, serving as guest of honour, applauded ABVP Meghalaya’s initiatives, recognizing its constructive efforts toward student development and institutional growth. National Vice President of ABVP, Dr. Sudipta Mukhopadhyay, who addressed the gathering as the Chief Speaker, spoke on the essential role students play in nation-building, urging them to actively engage with the world’s largest student organization to create positive change.

Additional esteemed attendees included Dr. Kestonbel Manik Syiemlieh, president of the reception committee; Hammarsing Kharmar, reception committee secretary; ABVP Meghalaya State President Dr. Sashankutlang Khongthorem; and State Secretary Tengku M. Marak. The event brought together institution heads, professors, teachers, entrepreneurs, and students from various parts of Meghalaya, showcasing a strong collective commitment to youth empowerment.

The ceremony began with a flag hoisting that symbolized unity and dedication, followed by a vibrant exhibition celebrating Meghalaya’s cultural heritage. This inaugural function underscored ABVP’s mission to nurture youth leadership while preserving and promoting the state’s cultural identity.

The conference will continue on November 14 with a “Role Model” session featuring inspiring talks by distinguished figures from various fields. The day will also include a cultural rally that highlights Meghalaya’s rich heritage, showcasing traditional attire, music, and dance to emphasize the state’s cultural pride.

This 8th State Conference stands as a pivotal event for ABVP Meghalaya, uniting young minds from across the state to champion leadership, education, and the preservation of cultural values.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Spectacular Finale of 100 Drums Wangala Festival Celebrates Garo Culture

Also Watch: