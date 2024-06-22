Assam, Meghalaya receive more than 100% above-normal rainfall

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The above-normal rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya over the past one week from June 12 to 19, 2024, exceeded the usual amount of rain by more than 100%. In contrast, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh witnessed less than normal rainfall in the same period.

According to the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati of India Metereological Department (IMD), in the week of June 12 to 19, 2024, Assam usually gets 103.9 mm of rainfall, but this year there were copious amounts of rainfall during this time period, with a total rainfall of 208.6 mm recorded, which was 101% higher than normal.

In Meghalaya, in the week from June 12 to 19, 2024, there was 151% more rainfall than usual. Normally, the state receives 200 mm of rainfall during this time, but the actual rainfall over the state this year was recorded at 502 mm. Another Northeastern state, Tripura, received a surplus rainfall of 66%. Normally, the state gets 98.1 mm of rainfall during this time, but this year, a rainfall of 163 mm was recorded. While three NE states received more than normal rainfall, the rainfall patterns of four other states recorded less than normal rainfall in the same period of time. The most deficient was the state of Manipur, which received 55% less than normal rainfall. Usually, the state gets 68.6 mm of rain, but this time only 31 mm was received in the week from June 12 to 19, 2024.

Nagaland also received 21% lesser than normal rainfall, with 52.5 mm of rainfall recorded in the state, instead of the usual 66.6 mm. Arunachal received 95.2 mm of rainfall, which was 8% less than normal rainfall in the week from June 12 to 19, 2024. The usual rainfall is 103.5 mm.

Mizoram also recorded a deficit rainfall of 4% in the week from June 12 to 19, 2024. The state received 96.8 mm instead of the usual 101.1 mm.

