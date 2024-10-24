BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts Along Meghalaya Border

Shillong: Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday obstructed a major smuggling attempt and seized contraband items worth Rs.16 lakhs along the international border of Meghalaya. This comes after they were alerted about the attempt to smuggle cattle through the border.

The BSF troops posted in Meghalaya and associated with the 4th Battalion carried out special operations near the border in order to curb cross-border smuggling. During the special operations, BSF rescued 27 cattle that were concealed in a jungle area near the border, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The rescued cattle were handed over to the PPP Muktapur for further action. PPP Muktapur is a police-public relations initiative to ensure the safety of celebrations in the border area. The BSF troops intercepted a pick-up vehicle numbered “ML-05-AC” that was loaded with cosmetic items without valid documents near the border area in the east Khasi Hills district.

Along with this, the BSF also seized a huge amount of eatable items and liquor in other operations along the border area.

Earlier, acting on specific information on October 22 vigilant troops of the 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a Bolero pick up bearing and seized cosmetic items worth more than Rs.4 lakh near the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

In another operation on Wednesday, during crackdown against trans-border crimes, alert troops of 04Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 27 Nos cattle heads worth Rs.2,85,400 while they were being smuggled to #Bangladesh through the international border in West Jaintia Hills district. (ANI)

Also Read: BSF Meghalaya apprehends Bangladeshi smuggler with sugar near International Border

Also Watch: