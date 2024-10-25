Meghalaya: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts Along India-Bangladesh Border

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday stated that it foiled cattle and garlic smuggling attempts by apprehending three Indian nationals along the India-Bangladesh border.

According to the BSF, the troops also seized two vehicles loaded with cattle and garlic worth more than Rs 6 lakh near the international border of Meghalaya in the last 48 hours.

The cattle and garlic were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the bordering area of the East Khasi Hills district.

BSF officials said that based on specific information, a vehicle was intercepted by the BSF troops deployed near the international border in East Khasi Hills.

The BSF troops intercepted a Maruti Alto vehicle bearing the number ML-10-8979, loaded with four cattle, which were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh. The apprehended Indian national along with seized vehicle and cattle were handed over to the Dangar police outpost. In other operation, alert troops of the BSF managed to intercept a Bolero pickup near the international border in East Khasi Hills, which was loaded with garlic.

According to the BSF the driver could not produce any legal documents when questioned. The apprehended Indian nationals along with seized vehicle and garlic were handed over to the concerned customs office for further necessary action.

