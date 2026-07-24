Centre Approves Three New Helipads for Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Centre has approved three new helipads for Meghalaya while runway expansion at Shillong's Umroi Airport is set to begin within weeks and Baljek Airport is entering an expansion phase under a Union Civil Aviation Ministry scheme, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said. The initiatives are expected to strengthen regional air connectivity, improve access to remote areas and support the Centre's efforts to expand aviation infrastructure across the Northeast.

Sangma said the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had agreed to immediately sanction three helipads from the State government's proposal for nine locations. The final sites are expected to be announced during Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu's proposed visit to Meghalaya after August 15.

Speaking about the Umroi Airport project, Sangma said the tender process had been completed and the work awarded, with construction expected to begin within the next few weeks.

"The expansion of the runway at Umroi Airport is moving in the right direction. The tender has been completed, the work has been allotted and we expect the physical work for the runway extension to begin within a few weeks. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu intends to visit Meghalaya after August 15 to monitor the expansion work," he said. On Baljek Airport in West Garo Hills, the Chief Minister said the airport would be expanded under a new Civil Aviation Ministry scheme.

"We also discussed Baljek Airport. Under the new scheme of the Aviation Ministry, Baljek Airport is in expansion mode. The Ministry will invest more than Rs 60 crore and discussions are underway with operators for the operation of smaller aircraft," Sangma said.

Highlighting the Centre's focus on improving helicopter connectivity across the Northeast, Sangma said the Ministry was keen to expand aviation links through additional helipads.

"The Government of India intends to establish more helipads in the Northeast. We proposed nine locations, and the Ministry has agreed to sanction three immediately. We are finalising the locations, which will be announced during the Minister's proposed visit to Meghalaya after August 15," he said.

The proposed projects are expected to significantly improve last-mile connectivity in remote and difficult terrain while complementing the ongoing expansion of aviation infrastructure in Meghalaya and the wider Northeast.

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