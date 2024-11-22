HYC Calls for Proper Records of Manipur Refugees in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the state government to maintain proper records of refugees from Manipur entering Meghalaya due to the ongoing unrest in their state, as well as of residents within the Shillong Cantonment area.

In a memorandum submitted to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, HYC president Roykupar Synrem expressed concern over the prolonged turmoil in Manipur, which has persisted for 17 months. While appreciating the state government’s efforts to provide relief and shelter to those affected by the conflict, Synrem emphasized the importance of monitoring the movement of refugees.

“As an organization we are also of the opinion that in the interest of our community, proper records of the movement of these refugees are maintained by the administration and the concerned authorities, and as and when the situation in Manipur returns to normalcy, these refugees be sent back accordingly,” he said.

“This is also keeping in mind the fact that some criminal elements may take advantage of the situation and make Shillong and Meghalaya their safe haven for criminal activities, especially trafficking of drugs and other psychotropic substances, if no proper records are kept of the movement of these people into the state,” Synrem added.

Synrem also raised concerns about residents in the Shillong Cantonment area, alleging that certain parts under the Cantonment Board have become hubs for illicit activities, including drug trafficking and illegal immigration. Synrem highlighted that areas under the Cantonment Board or the Defence Estate Officer fall outside the jurisdiction of traditional local institutions, leaving movement within these areas unchecked and unregulated.

He referred to the Lum Survey area, where 80–100 households were found to be illegally occupying land, along with recent arrests of drug dealers in the Cantonment area, as evidence of the urgent need for action.

Synrem also alleged that some self-styled committees operating within the Cantonment Board are issuing certificates to residents for enrollment in the electoral roll and other purposes. He warned that such activities pose a serious threat to the safety and security of the local indigenous community.

The HYC has called for immediate steps to regulate the movement of people into the Cantonment areas, to conduct the survey of all the residents under the Cantonment Board for proper records, and to de-recognized all self-styled committees/Councils and bestow powers to the local traditional institutions for the administration of such areas.

Also Read: Meghalaya Women Impacted By Human- Elephant Conflict Receives Training On Mushroom Farming

Also Watch: