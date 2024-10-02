Meghalaya: 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centres Unveiled to Boost Northeast's Economic Growth

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Jayant Chaudhary, on Tuesday unveiled 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centres across the north-eastern region at the “Northeast Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Conclave 2024” at IIM Shillong.

The conclave marked the launch of a landmark initiative to establish 30 Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) and four Incubation Centres (ICs) across the north-eastern states, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The project aims to empower the youth by fostering entrepreneurial skills and building a sustainable ecosystem through 30 EDCs and four ICs. It combines hard interventions, like infrastructure development, with soft interventions such as 90 entrepreneurship awareness programs, 90 entrepreneurship development programmes, 40 faculty development programmes, and various competitions to inspire innovation. These efforts target the creation of 900 start-ups across the region.

Chaudhary, in his address, emphasized the significance of the Entrepreneurship Conclave and the potential of the Northeast, said, “Our north-eastern states, over the past decade, has experienced resurgence, reclaiming its position of prominence. The government’s focus on ‘Act Fast for North East and Act First for North East’ policy has enabled the region to emerge as a key contributor across various sectors. With improved connectivity and a rising pool of educated youth, all eight states are experiencing double-digit growth, which will contribute significantly to India’s five trillion economy goal.”

The discussions centered around strategic pathways to harness the potential of the region’s youth through skill development and entrepreneurship, with a focus on innovative solutions and regional growth. Prominent leaders from various north-eastern states, industry experts, and academicians were present at the conclave, all engaged in discussions on strengthening the region and unlocking new opportunities.

“I am truly encouraged by the open and transparent dialogue we have had today. It is clear that every state faces unique challenges, shaped by its demographics and geography, but what stands out is the shared passion and commitment across the board. Everyone here is unified in recognizing that skilling is a common agenda for all. The Prime Minister’s assertion of competitive cooperative federalism is reflected in our collective approach — we are thinking long-term and strategically, with a unified vision for India 2047,” Chaudhary further added.

Chaudhary said, “With a unified vision for India 2047, we are re-engineering our approach to elevate our ITIs, embrace public-private partnerships, and nurture world-class champions through skill development and entrepreneurship. By capitalizing on platforms like SIDH and exploring innovative formats like residential learning, we can ensure our youth are equipped for the future.”

The initiative also aims to train 600 mentors and ensure proper infrastructure at higher educational institutions (HEIs). The entrepreneurship development programmes will help 900 youth compete for spots in incubation programmes, with 50 incubates receiving seed grants of Rs. 5 lakh. The project also ensures convergence with relevant government schemes to support the development of all 900 business plans.

