Meghalaya: CM Conrad K Sangma inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in North Garo Hills

North Garo Hills: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Oyster Mushroom Cluster’ at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills. The project, constructed for Rs 10 crore, aims to encourage mushroom cultivation. Through this intervention, close to 1000 farmers will benefit in the first phase. The project is being implemented by the Mendipathar Multipurpose Cooperative Society, led by Sister Rose, and is funded by the SFRUTI scheme from MSME, with viability gap funding of Rs 3 crore from the State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the demand for mushrooms is increasing worldwide, and the establishment of such a unit will be rewarding for farmers. He stated that the Government has been initiating various programs to support farmers. Encouraging farmers to take up mushroom cultivation, he said the Government will provide training and support to interested individuals and organizations. During the program, he also flagged off pickup vehicles and barrels that would be used to collect rubber. He noted that the North and East Garo Hills region is engaged in large-scale rubber production, and the Government will support value addition, enabling farmers to earn higher incomes. A rubber Cinx Unit was also allocated to the Mendipathar Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

Earlier, Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss the overall situation at the International Border area amid the political unrest in neighbouring country Bangladesh. CM Sangma said that Meghalaya police are on high alert and a night curfew has been imposed along the International Border to further strengthen the overall security. He further informed that the Home Minister informed that the Government of India would not allow any individual to cross the border and all steps were being taken to ensure that the border was secured.

Also Read: Meghalaya Gets 30 Invitees For Independence Day Celebrations In Delhi

Also Watch: