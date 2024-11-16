Meghalaya: NEHU VC goes on 15 days leave amid strike

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid escalating tensions at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla has gone on a 15-day leave starting November 15.

In his leave application addressed to the Subrat Kumar Pradhan, Director of the Department of Higher Education, Government of India, NEHU Registrar, and Prof. N. Saha, the senior-most professor at NEHU, Prof. Shukla stated, “Due to some unavoidable circumstances I am leaving the campus on Earned Leave (EL) with effect from today i.e., November 15 with prefix and suffix. The leave period will be November 17, 2024 to November 29, 2024. That can be extended further if required. During my absence Senior Most Professor of the university (Prof. N. Saha or others) shall be look after the charge/duties of the Vice Chancellor.”

The university is facing a crisis as the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), along with the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, has launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Registrar Omkar Singh, and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta over allegations of Administrative Misrule and incompetence.

In response to the unrest, the Union Ministry of Education has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged administrative failures. The committee is chaired by Prof. D. P. Singh, former UGC Chairman, with Prof. Dilip Chandra Nath, former Vice Chancellor of Assam University, as a member.

The Ministry, in its order, highlighted the need for intervention, stating, “In light of serious concerns raised by the students, student associations, and reports in the media, the Ministry of Education has decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.”

Despite the Ministry’s action, NEHUSU and KSU have resolved to continue their hunger strike until their demands, including the resignation of the Vice Chancellor, are met.

