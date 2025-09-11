Meghalaya CM Sangma assures support for revamp of Lady Kerr Welfare Centre

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday visited the historic Lady Kerr Welfare Centre at Laban, reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening community health infrastructure in the state.

Accompanied by South Shillong MLA Shanbor Shullai, members of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Meghalaya State Branch, and staff of the centre, the Chief Minister inspected the more than century-old facility, which also houses the IRCS Meghalaya Chapter and the Red Cross Maternity Home.

Established in 1920, the Lady Kerr Welfare Centre has played a vital role in providing maternity and child care services, particularly for marginalized communities. However, the building has fallen into a dilapidated condition, prompting the IRCS to appeal for government intervention.

Highlighting its contribution to healthcare and humanitarian aid, the IRCS said, “The Red Cross Society, Meghalaya Chapter has been providing health care services especially child and maternity care to the poor and marginalized sections of the community besides providing aid and support during emergencies, conflicts and other crises.”

After touring the centre, Sangma stressed the importance of collaboration between community health societies and the government. “Community health societies and governments can collaborate by establishing shared goals, sharing resources and expertise to improve public health. Governments can facilitate collaboration by creating supportive policies, providing funding and integrating community efforts into public health infrastructure,” he said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Tynsong assures highest priority in search for missing 6-year-old

Also Watch: