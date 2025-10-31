Meghalaya CM Sangma highlights education reforms at MPOWER 2025

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to overhauling the education system in Meghalaya while attending the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) Education Action Conclave 2025.

Highlighting the government's consistent focus on reform, Sangma said that from the very beginning, the state recognized the urgent need for "deep and sustained transformation" in the education sector. He acknowledged that key challenges continue to revolve around issues related to ad hoc and SSA teachers, as well as the large number of schools spread across the state.

"We have now initiated a process to streamline the system by creating a standardized payment structure and exploring a synergistic approach to rationalize schools in areas with low student enrolment. This will help us make better use of our resources while ensuring that quality education reaches every child," he stated.

Sangma stressed that education reform is a gradual process, requiring time and consistency. "Education reform is a long-term effort, and the results may take years to fully materialize, but we are committed to laying a strong foundation today for the benefit of our teachers and children tomorrow," he said.

Underscoring the importance of collaboration, the Chief Minister emphasized that the vision and purpose of MPOWER must align with the government's broader mission to reshape Meghalaya's education landscape. He urged all officials, educators, and stakeholders "to work hand in hand with the government in shaping a brighter, more empowered future for our state."

Also Read: DDMA marks national disaster reduction day with street play in Shillong