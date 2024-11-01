Meghalaya Government Felicitates Veteran Journalist Francis A. Khongwar

Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya on Thursday felicitated Francis A. Khongwar, a distinguished independent journalist, for his invaluable contributions to the state’s media landscape. Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, D.P. Wahlang, IAS, presented a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to Khongwar as a token of appreciation for his tireless efforts. It may be mentioned that the Government of Meghalaya, through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Shillong, had recently felicitated eight senior journalists of Meghalaya during the Meghalaya Media Meet 2024 which was held at Hotel Vivanta, Shillong. During the meet, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma had announced a special grant of Rs. 1 lakh each for these veteran journalists, acknowledging their significant role in shaping public discourse and informing the people of Meghalaya.

Francis A. Khongwar embarked on his journalistic journey in 1984 as a reporter for the Khasi weekly newspaper “Dongmusa.” He subsequently joined the Press Trust of India, Shillong, as a Transmission Operator. Over the years, he has contributed to various media organizations including Apphira, Nation Builder, Mawphor, Kynjat Shai, to name a few.

Even today, Khongwar continues to actively serve the field of journalism, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to truth and transparency.

Also Read: Meghalaya Govt initiates district fund scheme to implement MRSSA 2016

Also Watch: