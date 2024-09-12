Meghalaya Government Launches India's First Fully Digital Lottery

New Delhi: The Government of Meghalaya on Tuesday launched EasyLottery, India’s first fully digital lottery.

The announcement was made in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

While addressing the event, CM Sangma lauded the endeavours being made towards bringing in more transparency and professionalism to the lottery sector by giving it an end-to-end digital touch.

CM Sangma also noted that, as the lottery is purely a game of chance, a transparent digital option such as EasyLottery.in allows individuals and society to benefit. He further said that it allows individuals and society to benefit, adding that many Indians today are losing their valuable time to online games and illegal betting apps that are designed to be addictive.

“Happy to launch EasyLottery.in, India’s pioneering fully digital lottery platform. With the 1st Winner Prize of Rs 50 crore, the platform guarantees an unmatched experience, marked by transparency & efficiency, from ticket buying to prize disbursal, thereby revolutionizing the sector,” CM Sangma wrote in a post on Facebook.

“The initiative is expected to yield significant revenue for Meghalaya through GST collection. With a commitment to responsible gaming, EasyLottery empowers winners to benefit from the prizes, but should it reach a point where they start displaying addiction or dependency tendencies, we are able to step in and help,” he said.

“With its ‘non-transferable ticket’ policy, the platform will ensure the rightful owner receives the prize, preventing money laundering and ensuring a secure experience,” he added.

Also Read: "State police maintaining law and order": IGP intelligence K Kabib a day after fresh violence in Manipur

Also Watch: