Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Department organized orientation programme for specialist doctors at Shillong

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Department of Health and Family Welfare Government of Meghalaya on Friday organized an orientation programme at Hotel Marriot Shillong for the Specialist doctors identified for teaching faculty roles in the upcoming Shillong Medical College.

Speaking at the gathering Dr. Achal Gulati said currently there are 706 Medical Colleges in the Country and Meghalaya has only one Medical college that is NEIGRIHMS therefore there is a need to set up a Medical College.

Dr. Gulati said that the state needs to have approximately 300 to 400 seats per year but at present the state has only 50 seats. He further said that to set up a new Medical College in the state it will require the constant support of all the doctors to achieve it.

"The state should move forward with progress and advancement and it should have its own medical college. We need to give opportunities for our students to become doctors for our state," he added.

The purpose of this orientation program is to provide clarity on the roles and responsibilities within the medical college and hospital, specifically for teaching faculty.

The programme aims to outline expectations regarding teaching, research, Clinical duties, administrative tasks and Professional development.

