Meghalaya: KHADC MDC Calls for Transparency in District Selection Committee Appointments

SHILLONG: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Member of District Council (MDC), Rinaldo Sangma, has written to the North Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner urging transparency in the upcoming District Selection Committee appointments.

In his letter to the Deputy Commissioner, he expressed his concerns regarding the upcoming recruitment process for the LDA cum Typist and other posts in North Garo Hills, particularly considering the involvement of the District Selection Committee member who is related to the sitting MLA.

“My attention has been drawn from citizens of North Garo Hills, notably my constituency that candidates are apprehensive of the fact that the Vice Chairman of the District Selection Committee (DSC), North Garo Hills overseeing this recruitment is the son of current MLA,” the Rongrong MDC said.

While acknowledging that family ties are not inherently indicative of misconduct, he however said that the potential for perceived bias or potential favouritism cannot be ruled out, which are in clear violations under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Under such circumstances, our genuine and meritorious candidates who do not have political connections to such high-ranking people do not have an equal fair opportunity to secure these positions,” Sangma said.

He urge the Deputy Commissioner to take cognizance of this matter and initiate steps to ensure that the recruitments are carried out with complete transparency. He added that he trust these steps will not only enhance public confidence in the recruitment process but also ensure that all deserving candidates are given a level playing field, free from any undue influence.

