Meghalaya: Launches Own Organic Certification Agency to Empower Local Farmers

Shillong: Meghalaya has established its own APEDA certified, organic certification agency, the Meghalaya State Organic Certification Body, under the Planning Department. This is the second such entity in the North East region, following Sikkim State Organic Certification Agency.

While announcing the launch of the Certification body, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Organic certification for local farmers will become more streamlined, eliminating reliance on agencies primarily situated in Western and Southern India.”

The state has embarked on various initiatives aimed at transforming agricultural practices and promoting sustainable livelihoods for its farmers. The state has been diligently implementing various schemes initiated by both the Central and State Governments to encourage the conversion of agricultural land into certified organic holdings. Notable among these initiatives is the Meghalaya Organic Value Chain Development for Northeastern Region (MOVCDNER) scheme, the State Organic Mission which has the ambitious objective of converting and sustaining 1 lakh hectares of land into certified organic.

To drive the effective implementation of this policy, the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA) was established on June 1, 2023. Registered under the Societies Registration Act, MEGNOLIA functions as the apex body under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Meghalaya and is responsible for overseeing, coordinating, and executing the Organic and Natural Farming Policy in Meghalaya.

On September 20, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MEGNOLIA and the National Cooperatives of Organic Limited (NCOL) was signed in the World Food India 2024.

This partnership seeks to improve the procurement, marketing, and sale of organic products from Meghalaya.

As part of the MOU, MEGNOLIA will link certified organic farmers with NCOL, help them obtain procurement approvals, and cover the costs of organic certification. In turn, NCOL will purchase organic products from these farmers, manage logistics, and ensure direct compensation to both farmers and service providers. This collaboration marks a significant step toward establishing a sustainable and profitable organic farming model in Meghalaya, improving farmer livelihoods while fostering environmental stewardship.

Meghalaya known for its verdant landscapes and rich biodiversity, is emerging as a key hub for organic farming in India.

At present, 24,000 hectares of land have achieved organic certification, while an additional 8,000 hectares are in the conversion phase.

To further support and consolidate these efforts, the State Cabinet approved the Meghalaya State Organic and Natural Farming policy on 11th January 2023. The policy outlines key objectives, including promoting organic farming as a sustainable income-generating activity for farmers, facilitating capacity building, investment, and technology development, and increasing farmers’ income through training, value addition, and market linkage.

MEGNOLIA’s primary goals include managing the implementation of the policy, supporting Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) to professionalise organic production and marketing, promoting agro-industrial growth rooted in ecological sustainability, facilitating technology transfer, and fostering knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

