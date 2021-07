A REPORTER



SHILLONG: As many as 577 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Meghalaya on Thursday. To date, the State has 4,537 active cases, said the health department.

Meanwhile, the State also recorded 250 recovered cases till the time of filing this report. With this, the tally of recovered cases has reached 44,709. Six more deaths were registered in the day, taking the total number of fatalities to 844..

Also Read: Meghalaya: Seven more COVID deaths recorded

Also Watch: