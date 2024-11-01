Meghalaya: Speaker Thomas A Sangma Inspects Construction of New Assembly Building

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, along with Commissioner & Secretary Dr. Andrew Simons, Secretary Malthus Sangma and officers from the Meghalaya Assembly Secretariat, conducted an inspection of the under-construction Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang. The inspection was followed by a joint meeting with various line departments involved in the project.

The Speaker, accompanied by key officials, reviewed the progress of the main hall, where the erection of the steel structure is currently underway.

The Speaker informed that a clear methodology and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) have been established to ensure safety of workers and safety of the building. Special emphasis was placed on the safety of workers and the structural integrity of the building.

Sangma stated that while overall progress has been satisfactory, the project has fallen behind schedule by approximately one month.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the new timeline, with no further extensions to be granted.

“The building construction is in its final stages, with 90% of the right wing, left wing, Speaker’s office, Chief Minister’s chamber, Secretariat office, and library nearly completed. The central wing, which includes the main hall, is still pending,” Sangma said.

He added that the contractor and the PMC have assured that the structure of the dome will be completed within the next 45 days, marking a significant milestone towards the building’s overall completion.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Saving Even One Life Matters, Says CM Conrad K Sangma

Also Watch: