Meghalaya to Restart Physical Efficiency Test for Police Recruitment

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has announced plans to restart the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for police recruitment at the 1st MLP Battalion in Mawiong, Shillong, and the 4th MLP Battalion in Sohpian. Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, cited technical issues during the initial rounds as the reason for the decision to reset the process.

Speaking to the media, Tynsong explained, "We have taken a decision; I have told them that better we restart and reset the whole thing because some, I think some technical defect happens in the instrument. So I've already told the board to better postpone it, cancel it, and restart again. So now it takes maybe one week or two weeks like that, so, once everything is in place, again we will start."

He elaborated on the nature of the issue, stating, "The technical snag in the instrument caused discrepancies in tracking rounds completed by candidates. For instance, we will be able to know somebody completed one round or two rounds or three rounds, up to five or 10 or 15 rounds, whatever specified by the board. So in this case, what happened was those who completed the full round, maybe if it happens to be 10 rounds, it showed incomplete when incomplete means maybe they completed only five rounds or six rounds; in fact, they were supposed to complete the entire allotment made to them, maybe 10 of 15 rounds. So therefore I told them, because we really don't want to create any doubts in any candidates, better we just cancel it, and then check probably those loose instruments, and once it is in place, then again, we will recall back those candidates who have already done it for two or three days; we will recall back, and then we will restart."

The Central Recruitment Board (CRB) of the Meghalaya Police suspended the ongoing PET on November 22, citing procedural deficiencies during tests conducted between November 18 and 21 at the two venues. "It has been brought to the notice of the Central Recruitment Board that there were deficiencies in the Physical Efficiency Test conducted at 1st MLP Mawiong Shillong and 4th MLP BN Sohpian in the last four days (November 18 to 21). This matter was thoroughly scrutinized by the Central Recruitment Board. The Central Recruitment Board is committed to ensuring an error-free Physical Efficiency Test. Therefore, the Central Recruitment Board Meghalaya Police is suspending the ongoing Physical Efficiency Test with immediate effect from November 22," Inspector General of Police (SB/F&ES/Bdr.) -cum- Chairman CRB, Dalton P Marak, said in a statement.

In addition, the Meghalaya Police issued an advisory cautioning candidates against scamsters exploiting the situation. Marak revealed that some individuals are demanding payments through UPI and other digital platforms, falsely promising to help candidates pass the PET. "All candidates are advised not to fall prey to such scamsters," he warned.

Also Read: Irregularities Compel Meghalaya Police To Suspend Physical Efficiency Test

Also Watch: