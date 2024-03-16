NPP (National People's Party) sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle from Adokgre in North Garo Hills

A Correspondent

BOKO: The ruling NPP (National People's Party) sounded the Lok Sabha poll bugle at Adokgre village in Kharkutta LAC in the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday afternoon. Along with NPP workers, the national president of the NPP and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, NPP's MP candidates for the upcoming MP elections, Agatha Sangma for Tura Constituency and Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh for Shillong Constituency, also took part, along with all MLAs of the party.

CM Sangma said, "This is the official launch of the Lok Sabha election campaign for the party. This has been a tradition that we do in every election because it was in the late P.A. Sangma's time that we started this tradition. And we believe that this is a very good omen for us and an auspicious way for us, and from here we will start working officially and campaigning for both candidates."

CM Conrad Sangma also disclosed the other strategies at the national level for the upcoming MP elections, "We are yet to take the final call. There are a lot of people who are approaching us. As a national party and national committee, we have given our consent that the national president can decide. So I will discuss with other leaders the vision, and accordingly we will make a decision, but as of now we are here in Shillong and Tura with the other two seats, which we are sure of, and others we have not decided."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, the NPP, founded by his father, the late PA Sangma. Therefore, following the tradition started by his father, the party officially launched the Lok Sabha election campaign from the grounds of Chenangre Stadium in Adgre.

During the meeting, the NPP welcomed new members from different political parties and retired government servants. Hundreds of people from various places in the Garo Hills area took part in the NPP's traditional election rally.

There is also a lot of excitement among the mother-dominated voters and the party, as both candidates are women. Agatha Sangma, current MP and candidate from Tura Lok Sabha constituency, presented in her speech the implementation of development schemes of the government and reminded that the state government is development-oriented in every department at present.

