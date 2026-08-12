Over 6.5 Lakh Meghalaya Voters Under Scrutiny in Special Electoral Roll Revision

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As many as 6,51,644 electors in Meghalaya were identified for scrutiny during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Dr BDR Tiwari said on Monday.

Of the total, 2,22,786 electors were placed under the "No Mapping" category, while 4,28,858 had discrepancies in their mapping with previous SIR records. The discrepancies included mismatches in names and parents' names, unusual age differences and other irregularities identified through ECINET.

Dr Tiwari said notices would be issued to electors in the affected categories, followed by hearings and disposal of cases as per the prescribed procedure. He directed Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to serve notices on time and provide affected electors an opportunity to submit supporting documents.

The Draft Electoral Roll, published on August 5, contained 21,69,243 electors, down from 23,49,645 before the revision. Claims and objections will remain open until September 4, while the notice and hearing process will continue until October 3. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Dr Tiwari said no name appearing in the draft roll could be deleted without due process, including notice, inquiry and a reasoned order. He also said appeals could be filed before the District Magistrate and subsequently before the Chief Electoral Officer within the prescribed time limits.

The CEO urged political parties to assist electors through their Booth Level Agents and directed officials to ensure timely disposal of claims and objections.

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