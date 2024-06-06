World Environment Day celebrated at National Institute of Fashion Technology in Shillong

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Forest and Environment Department, Government of Meghalaya on Wednesday celebrated the World Environment Day at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Umsawli. The programme was organized by the Social Forestry and Environment Wing, Meghalaya, Shillong on the theme ‘Land Restoration Desertification and Drought Resilience’.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya DP Wahlang expressed his gratitude to the department for organising such awareness and hoped that this will go a long way in improving the state. “This is a global event aimed at raising awareness for preservation and betterment of the environment,” he added.

He further said our environment is the foundation of human civilization, providing us with the essentials of life and shaping the world. “Our relationship with the environment has not always been harmonious; the rapid pace of industrialization, urbanization and population growth has put unprecedented pressure on our planet, leading to deforestation, pollution, climate change and depletions of our natural resources,” he said.

The Chief Secretary DP Wahlang in his speech also stressed on three ‘A’s that is Awareness, Action, and Aspirations. On this day the department felicitated the staff of Social Forestry Division of East Khasi hills for their dedication in their works and distribution of prize and mementos to the winners of drawing, painting, slogan and essay writing competition.

