Assam Rifles holds pre-recruitment training for Mizoram youths in Army

AIZAWL: The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), started a 'Pre Recruitment Training' for youths of Mizoram at Battalion Headquarters Aizawl with effect from February 3 to March 5, 2021.

The selection will be held for Soldier Clerk, Soldier Store Keeper Technical and Nursing Assistant in Indian Army. The recruitment rally will be held at Dimapur, Nagaland with effect from March 10 to 20 March 2021.

The training aims to give an insight to the youth about the selection procedure and the standards expected out of a soldier. Several youths from across Mizoram actively participated in the training, stated a release.

