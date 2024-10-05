Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine Tablets in Mizoram; Two Arrested

MIZORAM: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles in coordination with Excise & Narcotics department recovered Methamphetamine tablets (Approx 1980 grams) from General Area New Siaha, Siaha District, Mizoram and apprehended two individuals on Thursday. A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Siaha based on specific information about contraband items being smuggled to India from Myanmar. The smuggler (resident of Myanmar) was caught while he was handing over the consignment to a local resident. Later a search operation was launched in the area and more recovery was made.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine worth Rs 6,65,01,007 (Rupees six crores sixty five lakhs one thousand and seven rupees Only) and two individuals are now under custody of Excise and Narcotics Department, Siaha for further investigation and legal proceedings, stated a press release.

