Mizoram: Assam Rifles Conducts Informative Lecture on 'Ill Effects of Tobacco' in Laki Village

Mizoram: Assam Rifles organized a lecture on the 'Ill Effects of Tobacco' in Laki Village, Siaha District, Mizoram, on 25 Sep 2024. The session aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and to educate the local community about the associated health risks. The lecture covered various topics, including the dangers of smoking and chewing tobacco, the impact on physical health, and the importance of quitting tobacco use.

Healthcare professionals and representatives from the Assam Rifles shared valuable insights and practical tips on how to overcome tobacco addiction. They also discussed the long-term health benefits of quitting tobacco, emphasizing the need for a tobacco-free lifestyle for a healthier future.

The event was well-received by the villagers, who actively participated in the discussion and expressed their appreciation for the initiative, stated a press release.

