Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 35 lakh from Aizawl

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles has seized 51 grams of Heroin valued at Rs. 35.7 lakh and apprehended an individual from Chanmari West area of Mizoram’s Aizawl, said an official release.

Based on specific intelligence regarding trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on September 9, in general area Chanmari West area of Aizawl.

During the conduct of operation, the search team spotted a suspected individual, whose search led to the recovery of 51 grams of Heroin No-4, valued at approximately Rs. 35.7 lakh.

The recovered narcotics and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl. (ANI)

