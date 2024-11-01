Mizoram CM launches state's first Public Health PG programme

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma launched the state’s first Master’s degree programme in Public Health at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, Aizawl on Wednesday. Additionally, he also inaugurated the newly constructed 80-bed Curie’s Ladies Hostel at the medical college. At the inauguration event, the Chief Minister said, “As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today marks a new chapter that reflects our commitment to quality education and infrastructure.”

Constructed by the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) with funding support from the DoNER Ministry under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme, the new hostel facility comes with a total project cost of Rs 10 crore. This facility includes amenities such as a mess, kitchen, and common room.

With the addition of this 80-bed hostel, Zoram Medical College now offers a total of 282 beds for female students, enhancing both capacity and convenience for nearly all female MBBS students.

A Health Department official said that the introduction of the two-year Master of Public Health (MPH) programme at Zoram Medical College reflects the growing demand for public health professionals. Recognised by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the MPH programme will admit six students annually at a course fee of Rs 2 lakh per year, the official said.

The programme will be affiliated with Mizoram University, with further collaboration planned with Jodhpur School of Public Health to enhance academic quality. As per the National Health Policy 2017, establishing a dedicated Public Health Cadre is a priority, and the new MPH program is a strategic step in this direction. Since its establishment in 2018, Zoram Medical College has enrolled a total of 674 MBBS students.

Among these, the first cohort of 97 students has completed internships and graduated, while the college currently has 97 interns from the 2019 batch and another 480 MBBS students across batches from 2020 to 2024 are presently studying.

The admission process for the new batch is underway, with 85 out of the 100 available seats filled to date.

These new developments signify the Mizoram government’s commitment to advancing medical education and enhancing student facilities, furthering its role in the state’s healthcare sector, the officials said. (IANS)

