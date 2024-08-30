Mizoram: Landslide damages under-construction Kawnpui Railway Station

Guwahati: An under-construction Kawnpui Railway Station in Mizoram was partially damaged due to a landslide, said an official of Northeast Frontier Railway. However, no causalities or injuries were reported in the incident. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 28. CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told , “Under-construction Kawnpui Railway Station in Mizoram was partially damaged due to landslide. There is no report of any casualty in the incident. The incident occurred on Wednesday, 28th August.”

It is a railway track that connects Mizoram to other states of the northeast. Kawnpui is located in the Kolasib district of Mizoram.

A landslide was triggered following heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in Mizoram during this week.

The press release issued by IMD said, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and Scattered to Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand during the week.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Sumeet Singhal, authorized the operation of freight and passenger trains on the 16.725-kilometre newly laid broad-gauge line between Bhairabi and Hortoki on August 22.

Earlier, CRS had completed the statutory inspection of the said section at the end of last month. , CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that this section is a part of the ongoing 51.38 Km long Bhairabi - Sairang new rail line project. “CRS has approved operations of trains through the newly laid railway line at a maximum speed of 75 KMPH after successful inspection and speed trail. This newly laid line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, the newly laid BG line section between Bhairabi and Hortoki has 20 major bridges and 27 minor bridges and also includes 3 Road Over Bridges and one road under bridge.

