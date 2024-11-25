Drugs Worth Rs 16 Crore Seized in Tripura by Assam Rifles and Customs

Agartala: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs, seized one kg of crystal methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 16 crore from Badharghat, on the outskirts of the capital city Agartala, on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles troops jointly with customs officials launched the operation in Badharghat areas and recovered the drugs.

Sensing the presence of the security personnel, drug peddlers fled, leaving the contraband items, the official said.

An Assam Rifles official said that this operation highlights the unwavering commitment of the paramilitary in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region.

A police official associated with the anti-drug operations said that the methamphetamine tablets, also known as party tablets or Yaba, were smuggled from Myanmar and, through Mizoram and southern Assam, reached Tripura. The drugs were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh, where the Yaba tablets are very popular among drug addicts, the official said. (IANS)

