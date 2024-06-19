Euro 2024: Own goal gives France victory over plucky Austria

Dusseldorf: France began their bid for glory at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 opening win after Austria defender Maximilian Wober steered Kylian Mbappe’s cross into his own net.

Despite kicking off their campaign with a win, Didier Deschamps’ team faced a setback as Mbappe left the match with a possibly broken nose.

Mbappe collided with Kevin Danso’s shoulder while heading the ball during the second half. The forward received treatment on the pitch, with a lot of blood on his face, and then walked off the side of the pitch with France wanting to replace him with Olivier Giroud.

France found Austria to be a tenacious rival from the start. Even so, slick interplay down the left presented them with the first chance of the game on eight minutes, Mbappe sent free by Adrien Rabiot and forcing goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to save low at his near post.

Shortly after, Theo Hernandez sent a cross near the byline, but Austria’s intensity stifled France’s forwards. Ralf Rangnick’s team almost took the lead when Marcel Sabitzer flicked Michael Gregoritsch’s cross to Christoph Baumgartner, whose shot was blocked by the onrushing Mike Maignan.

Instead, it was France who struck first moments later, Mbappe’s quick feet earning him space down the right for a cross which the unfortunate Wober headed into his own net. The France captain then spurned a fine opportunity to double the advantage in the second half, curling wide after beating Wober to a ball over the top.

Austria pressed their case, leaving spaces for France’s forwards to exploit. Antoine Griezmann narrowly missed sliding in from a cross, and Marcus Thuram had a shot saved. Ultimately, France’s solitary goal and solid defense secured them the points. IANS

