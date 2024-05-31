Lionel Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upend Inter Miami

NEW DELHI: Saba Lobjanidze scored a pair of goals to lift Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over the returning Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Jamal Thiare also tallied and Tristan Muyumba, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley each notched an assist to help Atlanta United (4-7-4, 16 points) snap its winless drought at nine matches (0-5-4).

Josh Cohen made four saves in place of Brad Guzan (red card) to send Atlanta to its first win since a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on March 31.

Messi, who scored in the 62nd minute, joined fellow former FC Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets in returning to Miami’s lineup after sitting out one match due to rest purposes. Agencies

