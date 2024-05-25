Big win for Guwahati over Bilasipara in Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered 103 runs victory over Bilasipara in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket tournament held at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. Ruhina Pegu (61 no, 41 balls, 4X9), Hiramoni Saikia (58 no, 45 balls, 4X4) and Shreyashree Das (4-15) of the winning team played key role in Guwahati’s victory.

Brief scores: Guwahati 195-3 (30 overs), Ruhina Pegu 61 no, Hiramoni Saikia 58 no, Shivani Bishnoi 40, Bilasipara 92 (26.3 overs), Moromi Begum 23, Shreyashree Das 4-15.

