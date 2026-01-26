Ranji Trophy: Assam suffer 9-wicket defeat against Haryana

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Haryana in their Ranji Trophy match at North Guwahati on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 170, Haryana reached the mark comfortably in 29.3 overs, losing only one wicket.

Resuming their second innings at 136 for 7 overnight, Assam could add just 22 more runs before being bowled out for 158. Mukhtar Hussain was the top scorer with 46 runs, which included three boundaries and four sixes. Rishav Das (35), Sarupam Purkayaastha (24) and Rituraj Biswas (27) were the other notable contributors. Aman Kumar and Tanmay Balada were the pick of the bowlers for Haryana, claiming three wickets each while conceding 27 and 59 runs respectively.

Haryana didn’t face any difficulties during the chase. Openers Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar put on a solid 76-run partnership for the first wicket before Yuvraj was dismissed. Ankit then added an unbeaten 99-run stand with Ashish Siwach to seal the victory.

Ankit Kumar remained not out on 74 off 78 balls, hitting ten boundaries and two sixes. Ashish Siwach scored an unbeaten 59 from 57 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes. The lone wicket for Assam was taken by Dipjyoti Saikia.

